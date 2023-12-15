West Virginia is adding some reinforcements in the secondary from a transfer portal target that has some familiarity with the program in Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes. Garnes, 6-foot, 170-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack during his sophomore campaign. The Philadelphia native played a total of 688 snaps and graded out as one of the highest players on the Dukes roster. His efforts earned him first-team All-NEC honors at the cornerback and nickel spot at the FCS level.

Advertisement

Garnes announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Nov. 28 and that led to scholarship offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati, Indiana, Tulane, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia State, Texas State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina and more. The transfer defensive back took consecutive visits to Cincinnati and West Virginia, with the latter emerging as the favorite in his recruitment by the end of the trip. He would formally commit to the Mountaineers a few days later canceling a trip to Indiana. The coaching staff was familiar with Garnes after squaring off against him this past season where he recorded 4 tackles and had a pass breakup without allowing a reception. West Virginia is expected to dive heavily into the transfer portal to fill needs in the backend and Garnes is a good step in that direction as the coaching staff looks to round out the roster. Garnes will have two seasons remaining in Morgantown and is expected to be enrolled at the mid-term. WVSports.com will have more with Garnes in the near future.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib21lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvSGFpbHd2P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGFpbHd2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaTlYTkdldTdXeSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2k5WE5HZXU3V3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXlk ZW4gR2FybmVzIChAQXlkZW5HYXJuZXMxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F5ZGVuR2FybmVzMS9zdGF0dXMvMTczNTc1Mzc5NzU1MTQ3 MzA2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==