Transfer DB Garnes picks West Virginia football
West Virginia is adding some reinforcements in the secondary from a transfer portal target that has some familiarity with the program in Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes.
Garnes, 6-foot, 170-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack during his sophomore campaign.
The Philadelphia native played a total of 688 snaps and graded out as one of the highest players on the Dukes roster. His efforts earned him first-team All-NEC honors at the cornerback and nickel spot at the FCS level.
Garnes announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Nov. 28 and that led to scholarship offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati, Indiana, Tulane, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Georgia State, Texas State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina and more.
The transfer defensive back took consecutive visits to Cincinnati and West Virginia, with the latter emerging as the favorite in his recruitment by the end of the trip. He would formally commit to the Mountaineers a few days later canceling a trip to Indiana.
The coaching staff was familiar with Garnes after squaring off against him this past season where he recorded 4 tackles and had a pass breakup without allowing a reception.
West Virginia is expected to dive heavily into the transfer portal to fill needs in the backend and Garnes is a good step in that direction as the coaching staff looks to round out the roster.
Garnes will have two seasons remaining in Morgantown and is expected to be enrolled at the mid-term.
WVSports.com will have more with Garnes in the near future.
