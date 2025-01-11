West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: William Davis

Davis, 5-foot-10, 191-pounds, is coming off an all-conference season with the Panther where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a sack.

West Virginia has been placing an emphasis on versatility in the defensive secondary and has added to that with a commitment from Virginia Union safety William Davis.

Over his three years on the field Davis was highly productive with 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two year starter.

Davis entered the transfer portal Dec. 21 and took an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 10 where he saw enough to commit to the Mountaineers.

Davis has the versatility to fill multiple roles but is expected to start at safety.

The Virginia native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Davis and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program now and in the future.

The data:

Davis started the past two years at Virginia Union and has the statistics to back up his solid level of play. The snap counts for the D-II level outside of when they square off with FCS programs so he is only charted at 80 snaps but graded out at 63.7 and was especially impressive in the tackling department. Davis has the ability to move around to multiple positions and that is key here.

Fitting the program:

Davis has the ability to play multiple spots and is the latest of four transfer additions at the safety position. The Mountaineers are now up to 14 scholarship players there but only two have any real on the field experience outside the incoming transfers in Keke Tarnue and Israel Boyce.

The versatility of Davis opens the door for him to find a way onto the field and the fact that he is disruptive behind the line of scrimmage and is a sure tackler certainly aids that. The Mountaineers have had a lot of success with players from Virginia and the fact that he has visited campus and understands the plan that the coaches have for him will help his adjustment process.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia has hit the safety position hard in the transfer portal and at this stage it would appear that the bulk of the heavy lifting has been taken care of but given the way things have unfolded with transfer commitments over the last week you truly can’t close the door. Also with the fact that the Mountaineers will play multiple safety spots there is a real chance that another could be in the mix.