2025 athlete Madrid Tucker plans visit after West Virginia offer

Fort Myers (Fla.) 2025 athlete Madrid Tucker is on the West Virginia radar and a visit to campus is likely coming in the near future.

“He said he loves my film and would like to offer me and I was really surprised that everything processed that quick and was excited,” he said. “I was lying down and jumped out of my bed.”

Tucker is just getting to know the West Virginia program but already knows several things about it.

“I know the program is located in a beautiful city and is a well-developed program looking to go even bigger, especially with a coaching legend as the head man now,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Tucker as a slot wide receiver and he is coming off a campaign where he had 36 catches for 650 yards and 42 carries for 380 yards with 13 touchdowns. The coaching staff believes he has great hands and would be a good fit for what they do in the scheme.

The plan moving forward is for Tucker to take an official visit to West Virginia on Jan. 25 and he also is looking to take an official visit to North Carolina as well.

Tucker is looking for a school that feels like family and will develop him as a player and person on and off the field.

“A school that can help me become a better man in life and a place that makes it deeper than football,” he said. “I want to be able to come to a coach and talk to them about personal stuff that might be going on and not just strictly football all day.”