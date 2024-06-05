Stone, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, brings the ability to score the ball in a variety of ways. He can get to the rim off the dribble and also is an effective shooter that can help space the floor in catch and shoot situations. He is comfortable in spot up situations and has a three-level game when it comes to scoring the ball.

West Virginia already had several key pieces in place on the basketball roster, but the addition of Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone fills a missing element for the Mountaineers.

He also demonstrates the ability to get the ball to the elbow and score.

That makes him a strong fit for what West Virginia wanted in a scoring option that not only can generate his own points off the bounce but can play off the tandem of point guard Javon Small and wing Tucker DeVries in order to hit shots and help provide even more space for those two to operate.

Stone averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three this past season which demonstrates that ability to put the ball in the basket.

This was one of the best available scoring options in the transfer portal and he is going to be able to step into a role where he isn’t going to be demanded to be the primary option for the Mountaineers.

Over the course of this past season, Stone scored 20 points on 15 different occasions and hit the 30 mark three separate times and was asked to do that last season for the Titans. But he is more than capable of stepping into a role where he will mesh with what is already on the roster instead of being forced to carry the offensive load.

Stone shot 52-percent in 13 games the season before with the Titans in a secondary role which showcases his ability to handle that role for the Mountaineers. He is going to be surrounded by a lot better players which is going to make things easier for him.

The Australian is an effective passer with a 19-percent assist rate this past season.

He also is an effective and willing rebounder which fits the criteria that head coach Darian DeVries is looking for to eliminate second chance opportunities and get out and run in transition.

The Mountaineers roster continues to come together and Stone fills one of the biggest remaining needs.