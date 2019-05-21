Jarret Doege hasn’t traveled a traditional path to power five football.

But most of his story could be considered anything but textbook.

The Lubbock, Texas native threw for 3,363 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2016 for Cooper High School leading his team to the state quarterfinals but generated only one scholarship offer. That school was where his older brother and former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege was coaching at Bowling Green.

Long story short, he took the opportunity and after serving as the backup the first couple weeks as a true freshman wrestled the job away from the highly recruited James Morgan in the third game.