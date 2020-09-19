WVSports - True freshman OL Frazier makes most of opportunities

True freshman Zach Frazier was always going to play in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

That alone would have put him in rarefied air with only Josh Jenkins and Tim Brown over the last forty years seeing snaps as a true freshman along the Mountaineers offensive line. But due to the suspension of starting center Chase Behrndt, the Fairmont native was elevated to the starter at the position.

That would be an accomplishment in itself, but Frazier made the most of his 56 snaps proving he more than belongs at this level. He didn’t allow a single pressure and graded out particularly well in pass blocking. The Fairmont product isn’t a typical freshman considering his wrestling background and strength coming into the program and he demonstrated that with his understanding of leverage.

Couple that with his attitude off the field as a level-headed freshman that is well beyond his years and it didn’t come as too much of a surprise that Frazier could make his way onto the field.

“I didn’t think he’d go out there and start as a true freshman but I thought he did a nice job. I really liked how he competes; love how he prepares. He loves the game, it’s important to him and I like how he’s real level. Doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low,” head coach Neal Brown said.

That approach came in handy as the Mountaineers were preparing for the season. In the short time he has been with the program, Frazier simply shows up to practice wanting to work and get better. It sounds like a coach’s dream, but it’s traits of a player that wants to improve.

The same traits shared by outgoing West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, who also was thrust into a larger role sooner than expected as a redshirt freshman when Yodny Cajuste was injured.

“From a mentality standpoint it’s similar,” Brown said.

Because of the split squad nature of the early sessions, Frazier was often matched up against pre-season Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year defensive lineman Darius Stills. No easy task for any offensive lineman, particularly one that was getting his first taste of college football.

Over time, those battles instilled some confidence to go along with what he was doing with his preparation. Soon Frazier was proving he belonged.

“Every single day. If we kept score Darius probably won, but Zach won his fair share,” Brown said.

Frazier will likely shift back to his role as a backup with Behrndt set to return, but the arrow is certainly pointing up for his future with the program. It was only one game against an FCS opponent, but Frazier is now in elite company as the only true freshman to start up front in at least 40-years.

“I think he’s a special kid. He’s mature beyond his years because of his preparation,” Brown said. “So we were confident. He’s going to play a lot of football here.”