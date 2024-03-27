Jordan Lesley is embracing his new 40,000-foot view.

That’s what the defensive coordinator affectionately refers to as his new role as a floating coach without any specifically assigned position to coach. It’s more in the mold of the NFL model, as Lesley will be able to provide his voice and knowledge to all of the position groups at all times instead of just team periods.

Lesley can provide insight into the schemes, fundamentals and all other areas in meetings or individual time which was difficult when he was overtop of the outside linebackers.

“The biggest thing for me is being able to touch every part of the defense,” he said.

The move is going to allow Lesley to develop better relationships with those on the defense across the board and he will be able to get across his message more effectively on what the unit is trying to accomplish on a day-to-day basis.

It’s so new for him that Lesley really hasn’t even given much thought to consulting others in his position and plans to self-scout after the spring to see where he can adjust things.

“There are more and more college guys walking around,” he said.

But he doesn’t make this move without trust in the person taking over his old position room and that’s certainly there with new outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral.

The two have crossed paths many times over the years which made hiring him an easy decision. Lesley and Cabral were rivals at Sun Belt programs prior to arriving in Morgantown and would often square off in recruiting for many of the same players. That’s when Lesley first started paying attention.

“As a position recruiter especially in your first couple years of your career you’re really out there trying to find an edge. And one thing that always stuck out to me is everywhere I thought I was by myself that guy walked in,” he said. “Saturday morning wrestling tournaments, etc. Everybody I had to fight for, because we coached the same position, I had to fight against him in recruiting.”

The other piece came over the years working camps and clinics, where Lesley was able to get to know his teaching style on the grass and the energy and proficiency he brought to the table. The last part of it came with the production of his units which followed him at every stop of his coaching career.

“His units have been productive in an area where we need improvement,” he said.

Lesley has spent considerable time with Cabral since arriving on campus as he gets the new assistant up to speed with the installs getting deeper. But the trust there, makes it an easy transition for Lesley to embrace his new role of focusing on whatever is important for the entire defense on any given day.

“Sometimes it’s a message, sometimes a certain fundamental, sometimes it’s a schematic thing. What needs to be the most important part of that is where I spend my time,” he said.

The move also is aided by rule changes which allow for others to be more involved than in the past such as the defensive analysts Randy Wilkins and Tre Bell. Like with Cabral, Lesley wanted to find people that have been coaching, teaching and recruiting to round out the defensive staff.

“Five years ago you couldn’t do it, but having those guys in those roles and all those things coach to coach equals trust so that was the biggest thing,” Lesley said.