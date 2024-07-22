West Virginia’s alumni basketball team Best Virginia met Pitt’s alumni basketball Zoo Crew team in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Best Virginia’s mistakes proved costly as they turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 21 Zoo Crew points, as Best Virginia fell 91-79, ending their run in the $1 million basketball tournament.

Best Virginia got off to a strong start from three key former players. Taz Sherman and Wesley Harris each had nine points in the first half, while Esa Ahmad added eight for Best Virginia, who trailed by three at the halftime break.

Both teams came out hot from deep, as in the first quarter, BV made 50 percent of their three-pointers, and Zoo Crew made four of their first seven three-point attempts. Zoo Crew’s hot start would continue in the second quarter, as they finished the first half going 7-for-16 from deep, turning the ball over only four times. Best Virginia also was on fire from deep, making six of their 11 three-pointers in the first half, but turned the ball over 11 times as Zoo Crew held a slim 49-46 lead at halftime.

Zoo Crew continued their strong shooting to start the second half, as they were able to take a 58-51 lead with 5:27 to play in the third. Best Virginia would answer though, tightening on the defensive end, as they tied the game at 58 as Devin Williams knocked down a free throw. The next two possessions, Best Virginia would go to Williams who missed multiple chances under the basket. He felt as though he was fouled and was ultimately issued a technical foul.

Zoo Crew took advantage as they went on their own 7-0 run, taking a 65-58 lead, before the third quarter ended with Zoo Crew leading 68-63.

Pitt’s alumni squad made two three-pointers on two straight possessions to open the fourth, as they held a nine-point lead. Marcus Keene responded with a three-pointer of his own to cut the deficit to six for Best Virginia, before Ahmad went to the free throw line to add another two points as Best Virginia trailed 74-70 with 7:06 to play.

Zoo Crew made a three on the return possession before Harris was stuffed on the offensive end for Best Virginia. Zoo Crew took full advantage, going at Harris on the defensive end who was whistled for a foul as Zoo Crew made one of two free throws and led 78-70. Harris then air balled a miss, before Nelly Cummings knocked down another three-pointer as Zoo Crew forced a Best Virginia timeout as they trialed 81-70 with 6:08 to play.

Zoo Crew would add two more points, before Best Virginia got a three-pointer from Ahmad, before a quick turnover and layup from Keene forced a Zoo Crew timeout as Best Virginia trailed by eight with 5:08 to play.

That would be the score that stood heading into the Elam Ending, with the target score being 91.

Zoo Crew got the ball first and Mike Young went to town, banking in a fadeaway jumper as he got fouled and completed the three-point-play. Zoo Crew would continue to drive and get to the line, as they got three more points from the free throw line as Best Virginia came up empty on the offensive end on consecutive possessions.

Young would end the Elam Ending as he started it, turning around for a mid-range jumper, as Zoo Crew hit the target score of 91.

Young finished with a game-high 23 points, while Nike Sibande added 21 for Zoo Crew. Best Virginia was led by Ahmad who finished with 15 on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

Zoo Crew ended the game on a 17-9 run and now advance to the third round and play the Happy Valley Hoopers for a spot in the TBT Quarterfinals.