Yesufu, 6-foot-0, had ties to head coach Darian DeVries as he spent two years at Drake in in 2019 and 2020.

The West Virginia basketball program has added another piece out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Washington State guard Joseph Yesufu.

With the Bulldogs, he averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists across the 13 games that he played as a freshman. As a sophomore, Yesufu was named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The Illinois native then transferred to Kansas where he spent two years appearing in 69 games during that time where he averaged 2.1 points in the first and 4.1 in the second.

He would then transfer to Washington State where he started all six games he played before he was sidelined with a hip injury that cost him the remainder of the season. In those six appearances, Yesufu averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.8 assists. He also shot 35-percent from three.

Yesufu would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career after missing almost all of last season.

Yesufu becomes the latest transfer portal addition for West Virginia joining Drake forward Tucker DeVries, Oklahoma State point guard, University of Illinois-Chicago wing Toby Okani, Fresno State big Eduardo Andre, Illinois guard Sencire Harris and Illinois forward Amani Hansberry as the Mountaineers are looking to reshape the roster with a new head coach.

Overall, the Mountaineers are now up to ten total scholarship players on the roster.

WVSports.com will have more with Yesufu in the near future.