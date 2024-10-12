Advertisement

in other news

A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series

A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series

West Virginia vs. Iowa State: A Historical Football Showdown As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State.

 • Vernon Bailey
Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere

Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere

What Matt Campbell said ahead of West Virginia game

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia growing, developing on defense

West Virginia growing, developing on defense

West Virginia put together their best effort of the season on defense against Oklahoma State.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia looks for a better showing with a spotlight on the program

West Virginia looks for a better showing with a spotlight on the program

West Virginia has played their way into another major opportunity at home with No. 11 Iowa State coming to town.

 • Keenan Cummings
2026 DB Devonte Anderson ready to see West Virginia

2026 DB Devonte Anderson ready to see West Virginia

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devonte Anderson plans to visit West Virginia.

 • Keenan Cummings

in other news

A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series

A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series

West Virginia vs. Iowa State: A Historical Football Showdown As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State.

 • Vernon Bailey
Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere

Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere

What Matt Campbell said ahead of West Virginia game

 • Wesley Shoemaker
West Virginia growing, developing on defense

West Virginia growing, developing on defense

West Virginia put together their best effort of the season on defense against Oklahoma State.

 • Keenan Cummings
Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
Watch: West Virginia completes Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Iowa State game
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football completed their weekly Mountaineer Mantrip, led by a group of coal miners ahead of their game against No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday night.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Advertisement
westvirginia
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 2
Overall Record
2 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
West Virginia
3 - 2
West Virginia
Kansas St.
4 - 1
Kansas St.
Arizona
3 - 3
Arizona
West Virginia
3 - 2
West Virginia
Finished
Oklahoma St.
14
Oklahoma St.
West Virginia
38
Arrow
West Virginia
Advertisement
Advertisement