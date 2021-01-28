WVSports - West Virginia 2021 defensive linemen can fill multiple holes

West Virginia wanted to get bigger and more length on the defensive line.

That’s exactly what the coaches accomplished so far with the three additions at the close of the early signing period. Obviously, they can still continue to add pieces but the Mountaineers met their goals.

Each of the three linemen are at least 6-foot-3 and weigh in at 255-pounds out of high school with the ability to slide around to fil multiple spots up front.

Some of them are pegged for the interior or on the edge to start out, but that could change depending on how they develop.

“You can either lean out, lean up and thing out a little bit or get stronger and more explosive or you can bulk up and a lot of times you don’t know especially when these kids are at 17-18 years old,” he said.