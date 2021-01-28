WVSports - West Virginia 2021 defensive linemen can fill multiple holes

West Virginia 2021 defensive linemen can fill multiple holes
West Virginia wanted to get bigger and more length on the defensive line.
That’s exactly what the coaches accomplished so far with the three additions at the close of the early signing period. Obviously, they can still continue to add pieces but the Mountaineers met their goals.
Each of the three linemen are at least 6-foot-3 and weigh in at 255-pounds out of high school with the ability to slide around to fil multiple spots up front.
Some of them are pegged for the interior or on the edge to start out, but that could change depending on how they develop.
“You can either lean out, lean up and thing out a little bit or get stronger and more explosive or you can bulk up and a lot of times you don’t know especially when these kids are at 17-18 years old,” he said.
While Hammond Russell, Edward Vesterinen and Brayden Dudley still have developing to do, each of the three additions fit the mold of what the coaches want to find in a defensive lineman.
All of those players can fit in across the board and help add more depth to the defensive line room that is going to need to replace at least Darius Stills. They also bring a level of strength which could allow them to see the field potentially earlier than most freshmen.
“You try to sign guys that have the athleticism you’re looking for; have the toughness you’re looking for that love to play football and how their body grows will in turn determine what position they end up playing when they’re ready in college,” Brown said.
