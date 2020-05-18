West Virginia has landed yet another transfer prospect in former Maryland defensive lineman Bryce Brand.

Brand played 26 games during his time with the Terrapins including all 12 this past year. The hybrid prospect also earned his first career start with the Big 10 Conference program.

In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.