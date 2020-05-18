West Virginia adds Maryland transfer pass rusher Brand
West Virginia has landed yet another transfer prospect in former Maryland defensive lineman Bryce Brand.
Brand played 26 games during his time with the Terrapins including all 12 this past year. The hybrid prospect also earned his first career start with the Big 10 Conference program.
In those 2019 appearances, Brand was credited with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. The tackles for loss were good for sixth on the team.
A graduate transfer, Brand should be eligible immediately in Morgantown. He initially entered the transfer portal in January to start the process of searching for a new destination.
Brand announced his decision on social media.
WVSports.com will have more on Brand in the near future.
No matter the pressure I stand on both feet....— Bryce Brand (@TWO7__) May 18, 2020
Thankful 🖤 100% committed. pic.twitter.com/n1jE8iiD1y
----------
