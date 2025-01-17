West Virginia adds top portal pass rusher in UTSA edge Robinson

The West Virginia football program has added a major pass rushing piece out of the transfer portal with Texas San Antonio edge rusher Jimmori Robinson. Robinson, 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, spent four seasons with the Roadrunners where he appeared in a total of 43 games. Over that time, he recorded 110 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. This past season in his first as a full-time starter Robinson started a total of 12 of 13 games and recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles and was named Defensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. He also was a first-team selection in the league.

