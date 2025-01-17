West Virginia adds top portal pass rusher in UTSA edge Robinson

The West Virginia football program has added a major pass rushing piece out of the transfer portal with Texas San Antonio edge rusher Jimmori Robinson.
Robinson, 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, spent four seasons with the Roadrunners where he appeared in a total of 43 games. Over that time, he recorded 110 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.
This past season in his first as a full-time starter Robinson started a total of 12 of 13 games and recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles and was named Defensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. He also was a first-team selection in the league.
In 2024 Robinson played a total of 528 defensive snaps and graded out at 78.0 overall according to Pro Football Focus with strong marks in run defense (82.1) and pass rushing (86.2). On top of his sacks, Robinson generated a total of 31 hurries from his edge rushing position and 4 quarterback hits.
The Virginia native also spent time at Monroe College in 2020 where they did not play a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019 at Dodge City C.C. where he started at a freshman with 20 tackles and 10 tackles for loss prior to moving onto the FBS level.
As a senior at Hayfield Secondary School, Robinson was a first-team all-state selection.
Robinson entered the transfer portal Dec. 28 and was connected to a large number of programs before announcing that he was down to West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He would then commit to the Mountaineers giving the program a major addition.
Robinson has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.
WVSports.com will have more with Robinson in the near future.
