Powell (Oh.) Olentangy Liberty 2022 offensive tackle Carter Smith is still learning about many of the places on his list of offers but West Virginia certainly has his attention.

Smith, 6-foot-6, 250-pounds, has been talking to the Mountaineers since October and has developed a connection with tight ends coach Travis Trickett.

It was Trickett, that extended the offer to Smith and he is excited to see what comes next when it comes to West Virginia.