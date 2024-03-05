MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker and Football Head Coach Neal Brown have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension. The extension keeps Brown under contract for the next four years and goes through the 2027 season.

"I am pleased with the progress I've seen in our football program since arriving last year," Baker said. "I believe this contract amendment allows us to continue to build on our momentum as we begin our first year in the new and expanded Big 12 Conference. I'm appreciative of the effort Coach Brown and his staff put into developing the young people in our program both on and off the field."

Coming off a nine-win season and a victory in the Duke's Mayo Bowl over North Carolina, the extension maintains continuity in the football program and reflects a continued commitment by both sides.

"My first priority was retaining and rewarding our assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a critical role in our success," Brown said. "I appreciate Wren's support on that front as well as his continued commitment to me and what we are building. We share a common vision for this program and that alignment is critical to our continued success. There are great things ahead, and I can't wait to see our incredible fans back in Milan Puskar Stadium on August 31."

Spring football drills for the Mountaineers are set to begin on March 25 with the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game slated for April 27. West Virginia opens the 2024 football season on August 31 when Penn State visits Morgantown for the first time since 1992. Season tickets are on sale now at WVUGAME.com or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME.