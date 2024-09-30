West Virginia football announced their Oct. 12 game against Iowa State will be their 'Coal Rush' game.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones will kickoff at 8:00 p.m., and the game will be televised on FOX. WVU is calling this their first-ever 'Coal Rush' game, wearing their new alternate black uniforms meant to pay homage to the state's coal mining tradition.

West Virginia is encouraging fans to wear black to the game.

WVU is currently 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12. They face Oklahoma State at 4:00 p.m. this week on the road.

Iowa State is currently 4-0 on the year and 1-0 in the Big 12, and they host Baylor at home this week. The Cyclones are currently ranked No. 16 in the country in the latest AP Poll.



