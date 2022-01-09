West Virginia assistant Trickett expected to take OC role at South Florida

West Virginia is set to have one coaching vacancy to fill with multiple reports expecting Travis Trickett to take the offensive coordinator post at South Florida.

Trickett came to Morgantown on Neal Brown’s original coaching staff and spent three years with the program as the inside wide receivers/tight ends coach.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Trickett who began his coaching career at West Virginia as a student assistant at West Virginia from 2003-07.

Prior to coming to West Virginia, Trickett served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Southern for two seasons and previously in the same role for a year at Florida Atlantic.

Trickett had established himself as one of the most dynamic recruiters on the West Virginia staff and was responsible for connecting the football program back into the talent rich region of South Florida. He also had been primarily responsible for recruiting the tight end position in recent classes and several other highly regarded prospects.

The assistant had been under contract until the 2023 season.

The deal paid Trickett $310,000 until Feb. 28, 2022, and then March 1 the salary rose to $330,000 until Feb. 28, 2023.

Brown will now be tasked with filling Trickett’s role on the staff. This is the second coach to leave for South Florida since Brown arrived in Morgantown when former wide receivers coach Xavier Dye accepted a job in Tampa.

WVSports.com will have more on the developing scenario.