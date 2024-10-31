West Virginia Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

West Virginia baseball announced its 2025 schedule on Thursday, featuring 56 total games including 25 at home.

The Mountaineers are set to be under Steve Sabins' direction for his first season as head coach. As a program, they are coming off their first-ever Super Regional appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

West Virginia gets going with a four-game series from Feb. 14-16, on the road against Jacksonville, playing a doubleheader that Saturday. They then will face Lipscomb on the road from Feb. 21-23.

West Virginia will hold its home opener at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark when it faces Ohio on Feb. 25. This is the second season in a row the Mountaineers have had a home game in February.

The Mountaineers then face Queens (N.C.) from Feb. 28- March 3 in Charlotte for a four-game series.

West Virginia will host their first home series of the season from March 7-9 when they face Kennesaw State before they host Towson on March 11.

Conference play for the Mountaineers starts at Oklahoma State on March 14-16 for West Virginia but then travels back to Morgantown for a six-game homestand.

They host James Madison on March 18-19 and then host Big 12 foe Arizona from March 21-23 during their first-ever trip to Morgantown after WVU traveled there during their NCAA Tournament Regional appearance last season. The homestand concludes on March 25 against Marshall.

The Mountaineers then head out west to face BYU from March 27-29 and then face Ohio State on the road on April 1. West Virginia then hosts Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on April 2 for the first of two games against the Panthers.

Utah will come to Morgantown April 4-6, then they host Penn State on April 8.

West Virginia hits the road again to face Houston April 11-13 and then they stay on the road on April 15 to face Marshall on the road.

West Virginia is home against Cincinnati from April 17-19 and then makes the return trip to Penn State on April 22. West Virginia then hits the road to go to Florida, facing UCF from April 25-27.

WVU plays Marshall at a neutral site in Charleston on Apr. 30, and then hosts Texas Tech from May 2-4.

WVU faces Pitt on the road in Pittsburgh on May 6 and then hits the road to face Kansas State on May 10-12.

WVU concludes the regular season at home against Kansas from May 15-17.

Following that will be the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas, where the top 12 teams in the conference will make the conference tournament. The top four seeds receive a first-round bye, in what will be a single elimination style tournament from May 21-24.

There are 14 teams that made the NCAA Tournament on WVU's schedule next season as they are looking to build off their first-ever Super Regional appearance as well as a fourth-place finish in the Big 12.



