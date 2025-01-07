West Virginia Baseball Lands in Perfect Game's Preseason Top 25

West Virginia baseball checked in at No. 21 in the Perfect Game Baseball Preseason Top 25 Rankings which were released on Monday.

The Mountaineers are set to be under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Sabins following a historic year that saw the Mountaineers fall in their first-ever Super Regional appearance.

West Virginia is coming off back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament and is also coming off a season that saw their shortstop JJ Wetherholt be selected in the top ten of the MLB Draft.

The Mountaineers are one of four Big 12 teams ranked in the preseason poll. Of the four, it includes No. 12 Arizona, No. 18 TCU, No. 21 WVU, and No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Out of those three opponents, West Virginia is set to face two of them during the regular season. The Mountaineers travel to Oklahoma State from Mar. 14-16 and then host Arizona the following weekend, Mar. 21-23.

WVU's first game of the year is set for Friday, Feb. 14, when the Mountaineers hit the road to face Jacksonville. West Virginia finished the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the country, per D1Baseball.