The transfer portal is a hot topic around college sports and that has been no different for West Virginia baseball. Multiple players have put their name into the portal, which is a database that allows schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them.

Transferred to West Virginia:

Griffin Kirn Kirn is a Division II transfer from Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois. This past season he had a 2.96 ERA in 14 games pitched, striking out 96 batters, while only walking 25. Kirn threw 78.0 innings this past season and his 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings ranked in the top-25 of all D2 pitchers.

Transferred from West Virginia:

Luke Szepek Szepek was a freshman at WVU this past season, playing 18 games this year, while he recorded two hits in 17 at-bats. Originally from Albany, N.Y., he was the 31st ranked player by Perfect Game last season.

Nick Barone Barone has found his new home, transferring to VCU. Barone plays in 21 games this past season, registering two hits in 25 at-bats. Last year he played in seven games as a freshman, hitting two home runs, driving in seven runs, in eight total at-bats. Barone is a first baseman.

Lincoln Pack Pack was a freshman outfielder, who did not play in a game this season for WVU. He's from Mount Morris, Pa., where in high school he the WPIAL 3A in batting average. Pack is an outfielder.

Tony Konopiots Konopiots is a freshman infielder from Illinois. He did not see game action this season. Out of high school, he was ranked the 24th overall third baseman in the country by Perfect Game.