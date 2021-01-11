WVSports - West Virginia basketball at Baylor postponed

West Virginia will not play Baylor Tuesday night as expected.

That’s because the match up putting the Mountaineers against the No. 2 Bears will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the West Virginia basketball program and not being able to meet the required thresholds on Monday after testing was completed.

"Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," Lyons said. "While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season."

The game was set for 9 p.m. in Waco, but now will have to be rescheduled for later in the season and the two programs are expected to work with the Big 12 Conference to make that happen.

It is unclear if the matchup at home against TCU set for Saturday or any other future games will have to be rescheduled.

West Virginia is 9-4 on the season.