WVSports - West Virginia basketball big man Oscar Tshiebwe stepping away from team

West Virginia University men's basketball sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the program due to personal reasons, coach Bob Huggins announced today.

"Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time," Huggins said.

Tshiebwe is averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games this season.

He was coming off his best performance of the season scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in 21-minutes of action.

“I spoke to coach Huggins and he said you just need to play. You need to go for everything and that’s what I did,” Tshiebwe said. “That’s why I looked good out there.”

It is undetermined when Tshiebwe will return to the program but is the second big man that West Virginia has lost this week after the season ending Achilles injury to Isaiah Cottrell.