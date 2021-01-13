West Virginia had made it 13 games without any disruptions on their end.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing with several games being forced to be replaced due to COVID-19 protocols with other clubs, but the Mountaineers had zero positive tests. Until they did.

And now, the program has had to postpone three games due to not meeting the COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference.

The road trip to Baylor and a pair of home games against TCU and Oklahoma State have had to be pushed back until later in the year due to the virus concerns.