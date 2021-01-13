West Virginia basketball facing another disruption in challenging year
West Virginia had made it 13 games without any disruptions on their end.
It wasn’t always smooth sailing with several games being forced to be replaced due to COVID-19 protocols with other clubs, but the Mountaineers had zero positive tests. Until they did.
And now, the program has had to postpone three games due to not meeting the COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference.
The road trip to Baylor and a pair of home games against TCU and Oklahoma State have had to be pushed back until later in the year due to the virus concerns.
