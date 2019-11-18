West Virginia (3-0) survived and remained unbeaten with a 69-61 victory over Northern Colorado (2-3) Monday night in Morgantown. The Mountaineers jumped out to a 15-3 lead over the Bears thanks to a 13-0 run which consisted of three-pointers from Emmitt Matthews, Jermaine Haley and Taz Sherman.

Northern Colorado climbed back to within seven points of the Mountaineers, but West Virginia would respond with a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 30-13 with 7:44 remaining in the first half.

The Bears then went on a run of its own. Northern Colorado managed to cut West Virginia’s lead down to 10 points with the help of a 10-3 run. During this run, Northern Colorado ended a field goal drought that lasted over seven minutes.

West Virginia and Northern Colorado battled back-and-forth for the remainder of the first half and the half ended with a three-pointer from Bodie Hume at the buzzer. This put the score at 40-30 in favor of the Mountaineers heading into halftime.

Halftime stats:

The Mountaineers continued to maintain its lead during the early stages of the second half, leading the Bears by a score of 51-37 with 14:39 left to play. However, Northern Colorado wouldn’t let up and later used a 12-0 run to tie the game up at 54-54 with 6:18 to play. West Virginia then responded with a 10-0 run to regain the lead and took a 10-point lead at 64-54 with less than four minutes left to play. The Bears continued to fight and narrowed West Virginia's lead down to five with 2:13 remaining. But the Mountaineers were able to hold off the Bears with a jump shot and free throws from Derek Culver, who didn't play during the first half, and a free throw from Haley. West Virginia will next host Boston University Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Final Stats:

