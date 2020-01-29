Bob Huggins is a storyteller by nature so it should come as no surprise he has one to describe where his current West Virginia club is at despite sitting right outside the top ten in the major polls.

Early into his tenure at Cincinnati, Huggins welcomed Indiana and legendary head coach Bob Knight into their gym for a marquee match-up. The Bearcats led the game at halftime, but the Hoosiers rallied down the stretch for a close win.

As Huggins approached Knight to shake his hand, the veteran made a statement that caught the then young coach off-guard.