WVSports - West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart

West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
A look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stands with its current scholarship numbers broken down by class.
West Virginia 2020 Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
|Position
|Incoming Freshman
|Freshman Eligibility
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
Point Guard (2)
|
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe
|
|
Guard (4)
|
Kedrian Johnson
|
|
Miles McBride
|
Sean McNeil
|
Taz Sherman
|
Forward (4)
|
Taj Thweatt
|
Jalen Bridges
|
|
Emmitt Matthews
|
Gabe Osabuohien
|
Power Forward (3)
|
Isaiah Cottrell
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe
|
Derek Culver
|
|
Class Total:
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
Grant Total:
|
12/13
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik
•Like us on Facebook