WVSports - West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart

West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart

Where does the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stand in regards to scholarship totals?
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

A look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stands with its current scholarship numbers broken down by class.

West Virginia 2020 Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming Freshman Freshman Eligibility Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

Point Guard (2)




Jordan McCabe


Guard (4)

Kedrian Johnson


Miles McBride

Sean McNeil

Taz Sherman

Forward (4)

Taj Thweatt

Jalen Bridges


Emmitt Matthews

Gabe Osabuohien

Power Forward (3)

Isaiah Cottrell


Oscar Tshiebwe

Derek Culver


Class Total:

3

1

2

4

2

Grant Total:

12/13
*Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules

