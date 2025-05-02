West Virginia basketball transfer portal targets

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is forced to largely rebuild the Mountaineers basketball roster and the transfer portal will play a role in that. This is a collection of players who have either been contacted or have ties to Hodge.

Advertisement

Akins was named the Summit League Freshman of the Year after a season where he averaged 12.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 42.1-percent from the floor and 30.4 percent from three. The North Carolina native has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career and will be a hot commodity.

Massie has played four seasons at three different schools over the course of his college career leading to some questions as to whether he has a year of eligibility remaining. Massie spent two seasons at McNeese State where he appeared in 65 games with 56 starts and saw his scoring jump from 5.5 points as a freshman to 10.5 points as a sophomore. Massie then moved onto Longwood where he started half of the 34 games and averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. The Texas native then spent last season at North Texas where he played 22 minutes per game and averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 assists while shooting 41-percent from the field and 34-percent from three. Massie has experience in the scheme and has entered the portal.

Brzovic started his career at Southeastern Oklahoma State, a Division II school, and he led the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game on top of grabbing 11.0 rebounds to earn First Team All-Great American Conference honors and GAC Freshman of the Year recognition. The Croatian big man then moved to Charleston where he has steadily increased his production in each of his three seasons topping out at 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season. The center should have one year left and has already heard from a long list of programs including West Virginia.

Jones spent two seasons from 2020-22 at Mineral Area College and took home NJCAA All-American honors. Then moved to Midland College where he averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field. Jones has spent the past two years at Cal State Northridge where he has started 64 of 67 games and averaged 13.1 points and 9.0 rebounds this past year. Entered the transfer portal and initially committed to USC before backing off that pledge.

Givens appeared in 32 games during his freshman season with the Tigers where he started 12 games. Across those contests Givens averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes per game. The Memphis native was a highly recruited targets in his recruiting class and has three years of eligibility remaining. West Virginia has made contact along with a long list of other programs.

Marsh started his career at Appalachian State where he played in all 32 games and recorded 6.2 points and 1.3 assists while shooting 41-percent from the floor before transferring to UNC Asheville. There he was named Big South Newcomer of the Year with a breakout campaign where he averaged 18.8 points per game and shot 44.8-percent from the field and 30-5-percent from three. Marsh also averaged 4.2 rebounds per game and had a 1.6 assist/turnover ratio. The Charlotte native has two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Coles started his career at Butler but missed half of his freshman season due to a knee injury. Transferred to TCU where he averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes across 34 games. He upped those totals to 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds as a sophomore and 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds as a junior before transferring to Grand Canyon. This past season he averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Has one year left.

Buggs entered the transfer portal after a season at East Tennessee State where he averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42-percent from the field and 41-percent from three. Prior to that Buggs was at North Texas where he played under Ross Hodge and averaged 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and shot 45-percent from three. He also has had stops at Texas San Antonio for a season and started his career at Massachusetts where he appeared in just four games prior to an injury. During his career Buggs also spent a season at Hill College where he was a NJCAA DI Honorable Mention after averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Buggs has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dar started his career at Emory & Henry where he averaged 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman before being at 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest as a sophomore. The Nebraska product then transferred to Rice where he averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. Has one year left.

Boyd spent three seasons at Georgetown College where he redshirted in the first and then averaged 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game while earning MSC Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, Boyd was named to the Mid-South Conference First Team after leading the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Boyd then transferred to Lipscomb for two seasons where he was the leading scorer in year two at 17.6 points per game. Boyd then moved onto Charleston where was named all-CAA third-team by averaging 13.7 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game and shooting 41-percent from the field.