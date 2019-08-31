West Virginia (1-0) started off its new era under head coach Neal Brown with a 20-13 win over FCS No. 2-ranked James Madison (0-1) Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game started off sloppy for both teams with each offense going three-and-out on their first drives.

James Madison turned the ball over twice with the first one coming on a muffed punt and the second occurring on the Dukes’ second offensive drive with a fumble by Percy Agyei-Obese in West Virginia territory.

However, West Virginia was unable to capitalize off either turnover after a missed 49-yard field goal from Evan Staley and punt.

The Dukes got on the board first with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Solomon Vanhorse running it in from nine yards out to give James Madison an early 7-0 lead.

A 38-yard field goal by Evan Staley got West Virginia on the board early in the second quarter and it wasn’t until the opening drive of the third quarter when West Virginia scored its first touchdown of the season.

Kendall, who finished 27-of-42 for 260 yards and two touchdowns, hit George Campbell in stride for a 28-yard score to give the Mountaineers a 10-7 lead.

A 29-yard field goal from the Dukes tied the game up at 10-10 before Staley connected with a 43-yarder to give the Mountaineers a three-point lead.

James Madison would later commit its third turnover of the game when Keith Washington picked off Ben DiNucci. This time, the Mountaineers capitalized as Kendall found a wide open Tevin Bush for a 22-yard touchdown, putting the score at 20-10 in favor of West Virginia with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter.



The Dukes were narrowed West Virginia's lead with a 29-yard field goal from Ethan Ratke to make it 20-13, but the Mountaineers managed to hold on for the win.

Next up for West Virginia is a road matchup against Missouri next Saturday at noon ET.

