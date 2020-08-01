WVSports - West Virginia, Big 12 potentially moving to digital media days

The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt in the world of sports despite many states already opening back up in many areas.

The latest when it comes to the Big 12 is the move that the league’s annual media days will be transitioned out of its traditional presentation to a new digital model if that can indeed occur which is far from a foregone conclusion.

The move was the first for a power five conference, but wasn't the the last and follows in the footsteps of group of five leagues such as the American Athletic Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA.

The media days which were originally set for July 20-21 was then set to take place Aug. 3 with the rescheduled digital model but that too has been canceled.

What the potential move does do, if it indeed can occur, is remove some of the uncertainty over attending the event when it comes to travel plans as well as avoiding a traditional mass gathering of people.

If the event does move forward at some point, West Virginia now will have to participate in a virtual setting whenever it is rescheduled. It's a different avenue, but one that limits the contact in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Regardless if the event is held this year, it does beg an interesting question as to whether the virtual model could be one that is looked at even outside the realm of a global pandemic?

That remains to be seen but it does present at least an interesting option for media and the teams alike to cut down on the cost of travel and lodging while still providing adequate opportunities to field questions prior to the start of the season. It could be another cost saving measure for college programs.

Media days are often golden opportunities to interview not only the team you cover but those other teams in the league to bank interesting features during the lull of the summer as well as ahead of meetings with those opponents later in the year. But could the digital model be the future?

The impact of what has occurred can be felt in essentially all aspects of college sports.

Media days, at least in the traditional sense, is just another casualty as officials look to find a new normal.