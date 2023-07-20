The Mountaineers currently have four spots open with the start of the school year and subsequently the last day to register for classes a little over a month away.

The 30-day transfer portal window which was triggered when former head coach Bob Huggins resigned has now closed and while graduate transfers can still enter their names into the portal the biggest concerns seem to be in the rearview mirror.

Until of course, they aren’t given the fluidity of it all. You can never be sure about the roster in today’s world with how fast something can change given the freedom to move around.

Since that window was triggered, West Virginia has added one player to the roster in Florida State point guard Jeremiah Bembry. He did not suit up for the Seminoles during his lone year due to injuries but at 6-foot-6 he has the skill set on both ends to play multiple roles which makes him an attractive fit. Not to mention he has all four years left in his career giving him the possibility for an impact down the line, too.

However, the out has certainly outweighed the in thus far and that must change.

Over that period West Virginia lost four players to transfer with forward Tre Mitchell (Kentucky), guard Joe Toussaint (Texas Tech), forward Mohamed Wague (Alabama) and forward James Okonkwo (North Carolina) all leaving for other options. It was a hit to the overall depth on the roster and has left some holes, especially in the front court, that must be filled in the coming weeks.

Another guard in Jose Perez is also currently in the transfer portal and exploring his options right now. Perez has maintained that he is open to a return but the more time that passes and the more schools that get involved the less likely that seems. He already has scheduled visits to Michigan and Gonzaga.

The key for West Virginia will be to get him back in the fold before he takes those trips because truthfully there aren’t a lot of options out there left to replace what he brings to the table.

West Virginia has gotten commitments to remain with the team from the key off-season additions in center Jesse Edwards, point guard Kerr Kriisa and guard RaeQuan Battle. Others have also indicated they will remain with the program, such as Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson as well.

That is a solid base to build around but if Perez doesn’t return that leaves the program with nine scholarship players and not a lot of time to address it. The transfer portal hasn’t closed though, and the program has already begun the work of trying to restructure things.

While there isn’t the never-ending buffet that was open during the initial transfer portal window there are still plenty of options that remain to sort through when trying to rebuild the roster. The Mountaineers also could get creative by looking overseas to fill roles or late high-school additions as the program has already reached out to several of those types.

There also is the possibility of some 2024 prospects electing to reclassify to fill those needs or even holding a scholarship or two for the future. West Virginia needs to move quickly now as the program hopes to pick up the pieces and salvage what interim head coach Josh Eilert can heading into the year.

Expect the program to cast a wide net, as you’ve already seen to find those players and the Mountaineers should be turning up the heat to fill what they can with quality options.