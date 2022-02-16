West Virginia CB Porter announces plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia redshirt sophomore cornerback Daryl Porter has announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Porter appeared in 19 games over his two seasons on the field playing sparingly in the 2020 season across six games but playing in all 13 this past season.

He was fourth on the team in snaps played and finished the year with 46 tackles, 1 interception and 6 pass breakups.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was in line for a large role again this coming year but instead has announced he will be looking for a new destination this fall.

When Porter is officially entered into the portal, he will become the 17th scholarship player for West Virginia since Aug. 1 to enter the transfer portal. A total of 14 of those have found new locations.

That list includes QB Jarret Doege (Western Kentucky), WR Winston Wright (Florida State),DB Jackie Matthews (Mississippi State), LB VanDarius Cowan (Maryland), WR Sam Brown (Houston), WR Isaiah Esdale (Rice), WR Sean Ryan (Rutgers), TE T.J. Banks (Akron), LB James Thomas, TE Charles Finley, S Kerry Martin (Akron), LB Eddie Watkins (Alabama A&M), WR Devell Washington (Northern Iowa), RB A'Varius Sparrow (Middle Tennessee State), OL Parker Moorer (East Carolina) and DL Darel Middleton (Alabama A&M).

Just because a player enters his name into the portal doesn’t not guarantee they will leave, but in most instances that does seem to be how it turns out.