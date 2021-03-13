WVSports - West Virginia coach Huggins a trendsetter in college basketball fashion

Bob Huggins has been sporting the pullover on sidelines for quite some time.

It’s become a trademark of the veteran head coach. But this season, many others are following in his footsteps and it’s something that he’s glad to see.

Among those in the college coaching ranks that have shed the suit at times this year include John Calipari, Bill Self, Chris Beard, Mark Few and many others.

“I’ve always been a trendsetter,” he said.

Huggins wore a suit earlier in his career. In fact, he recalls when he got the job at Cincinnati and how he felt that with that big time post came the responsibility to dress the part. That meant wearing what many others that coached the game did on the sidelines.

But with that there wasn’t a level of comfort.

“My suit was soaking wet when the game was over,” he said.

Huggins recalls talking to his athletic director at the time when he came in at halftime of a game with the Bearcats and was clearly uncomfortable, wet suit and all. That’s when he gave him his blessing to wear what made him the most comfortable on the sidelines.

“That was the green light for me. I haven’t put on a tie since,” he said.

Huggins had received some ridicule and questions over the years as to why he preferred the pullover over the classic game day ensemble. But he’s embraced it and hasn’t looked back.

One example particularly stands out when he was at Rutgers and was questioned about his attire.

“I said I’m not a banker, I’m a ball coach. This is how ball coaches dress and this is how they’re supposed to dress,” he said.

Turns out given the number of pullovers across the college basketball landscape this year, that statement was a bit prophetic. Could we see things return to normal so to speak? Sure, but Huggins is just fine doing what he’s done for a long time now.

“If Calipari doesn’t go back, nobody is going back,” Huggins joked.