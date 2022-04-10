West Virginia defensive line must turn potential into production

This spring was already a big one for the West Virginia defensive line, but the development of the group there have gotten even more significant after the departure of Akheem Mesidor to the transfer portal.

Mesidor leaves behind 608 snaps on the defensive front from last season and plenty of production over the last two years as he registered 70 tackles and 9.5 sacks. The Canadian import wasn’t practicing this spring already due to recovering from an injury, but the loss is one that on the surface is significant.

Because Mesidor already was on the sidelines that made this spring critical already for players such as redshirt freshman Zeiqui Lawton, redshirt junior Jalen Thornton, redshirt freshman Hammond Russell, redshirt sophomore Taurus Simmons, redshirt sophomore Sean Martin and several others on that unit.

Another player in sophomore Edward Vesterinen who played 122 snaps last season also won’t be suiting up as he recovers from an injury as well although he will return in time for the summer.

Of course there are proven commodities such as Dante Stills and Taijh Alston, but the next several weeks will be about discovering what the rest of the roster at that position is capable of doing.

Even with the departure of Mesidor it’s not a certainty that the coaching staff will use one of their five remaining scholarships on a defensive lineman in large part because of those numbers. But they’ll have to showcase over the rest of this spring that they’re ready to take that next step.

That will be the challenge over the remainder of spring football according to head coach Neal Brown.

“The numbers there are fine but we’ve just got to make sure those guys continue to raise their game. It isn’t a must we have to go out and get defensive lineman period, it’s a wait and see on it,” Brown said.

In terms of the nose guard spot, redshirt junior Jordan Jefferson becomes a natural replacement after establishing himself toward the end of last season. He missed the first couple practices this spring due to injury but has quickly made his presence known on the interior of the defensive front.

“That’s a guy that just continues to get better,” Brown said.

Jefferson, along with another big body in Russell, give the Mountaineers more size up front than they’ve had in the past and should allow them to matchup against some of the bigger teams that run the football in the league. Their development will be critical there, but the size is something they wanted.

Others have flashed in practice such as in-state native Martin and Simmons who recorded three-sacks in a scrimmage after being challenged by position coach AJ Jackson. There is certainly room to get excited but it’s whether this group will realize its overall potential.

Even with the loss of Mesidor, Brown understands the depth and talent that is in that defensive line room and believes that there is upside there for many of the players on the roster.

It’s now just about turning that potential into production.