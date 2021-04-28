WVSports - West Virginia DL Pooler announces intentions to transfer

West Virginia sixth-year senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler plans to enter the transfer portal.

Pooler, a 2016 signee, redshirted during his first year in Morgantown and has appeared in 38 games over his career including 17 starts. He has collected 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during that time and is coming off his most productive season starting all 10 games.

During the 2020 season he recorded 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

He had previously announced in January that he would exercise the option given by the NCAA to return for another season due to the havoc caused by COVID-19 but it now appears that will be in a different location after announcing his intentions on social media.

“After recent discussions with my family and much prayer, I’ve decided it’s best for me to finish out my career somewhere else,” he wrote.

Pooler would have one season left and did not practice this spring due to an injury. Pooler represents the third starter that has left West Virginia since the end of the season after safety Tykee Smith (Georgia) and Dreshun Miller (Auburn) previously transferred out of the program.

Senior Taijh Alston served as the starting defensive end in his place.