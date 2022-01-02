West Virginia DL Stills returning in 2022

West Virginia will welcome another significant piece to the defense back in 2022 with the announcement that defensive lineman Dante Stills will return.

Stills, 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, has played in 47 career games with 26 starts under his belt and will now return for a fifth season due to the extra year provided by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For his career, Stills has recorded a total of 19 sacks.

The Fairmont native is coming off his most productive season of his career on the field with 36 tackles, 7 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and an interception. But is electing to bypass the opportunity to enter the draft to refine his skills at the college level.

The son of former West Virginia pass rushing great Gary Stills, the defensive lineman entered the program with high expectations and has certainly lived up to the billing.

The Mountaineers defense now has a chance to return the majority of their key pieces from a season ago including all three starting defensive linemen. This announcement is a significant boost to the unit overall and gives West Virginia a strong foundation on that side of the ball.

Overall, Stills is the second senior to announce he was returning for another year with the first being 2021 leading tackler and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.