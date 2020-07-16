WVSports - West Virginia DL Stills selected as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been selected as the Pre-Season Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Stills, who finished last season with 7 sacks, returns are one of the most talented players in the conference up front and was recognized for that by the conference’s media members. The Fairmont native thrived in the new defensive scheme.

The senior will anchor a talent rich defensive front for the Mountaineers and look to build off a breakout junior campaign that has put him on projected NFL Draft boards.