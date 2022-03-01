West Virginia dominates at the plate in 17-3 win over Canisius
Victor Scott — like his West Virginia teammates — had no trouble seeing the ball Tuesday afternoon.
The junior center fielder connected for two home runs, including a grand slam, against Canisius in the Mountaineers' home opener, producing a major chunk of the team's offense en route to a 17-3 victory.
For the eighth time this season, WVU went on the board first after shortstop Mikey Kluska slapped a two-run single to left field in the bottom of the second. Catcher Dayne Leonard drove him home with an RBI single of his own a few batters later.
Scott was able to add his first RBI of the day in the third inning, scoring third baseman JJ Wetherholt on a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the fourth, Canisius broke through offensively, adding three runs — the only ones the Golden Griffins would tally all afternoon.
West Virginia would respond with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the team's offensive success was only beginning at that point.
The Mountaineers would combine for 13 runs over the sixth and seventh innings, thanks in part due to both of Scott's round-trippers. Wetherholt also connected on a three-run double in the sixth while pinch hitter Vince Ippoliti would plate two runners in the seventh with a single of his own.
On the mound, West Virginia's tandem of relief pitchers had no problem silencing the Golden Griffins at the plate. Freshman Will Watson faced only three batters in the ninth inning to officially shut the door.
Stat Attack
As a whole, the Mountaineers combined for 16 hits.
Scott finished the afternoon going 2-for-4 with the two home runs and seven total RBIs.
Wetherholt went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and three RBI.
The first reliever out of the bullpen, freshman Michael Kilker, earned the win after allowing only one hit while striking out three batters in two innings of work.
Up Next
West Virginia (6-2) travels to Minneapolis this weekend to participate in the Cambria College Classic. The Mountaineers will take on Minnesota (Friday, 8 p.m.); Illinois (Saturday, 4 p.m.) and Michigan State (Sunday, 11 a.m.). All games will be broadcast on Big Ten+.
