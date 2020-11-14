WVSports - West Virginia downs TCU, ties 2019 win total

After falling to Texas last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in the win column.

With another all-around performance, the Mountaineers topped TCU 24-6 on Saturday, matching the team’s win total from a season ago.

West Virginia, after opening the game with a defensive stop, saw success early on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite starting their first drive at their own 1-yard line, the Mountaineers put together a 15-play, 99-yard drive that culminated in a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jarret Doege. The drive, taking up more than seven minutes, gave West Virginia the game’s first lead and an early momentum swing.

West Virginia (5-3) held the lead going into the second quarter. TCU quickly added a field goal to get on the board, but the Mountaineers quickly responded as Doege found T.J. Simmons for the redshirt senior wide receiver’s first touchdown of the season.

TCU (3-4) and West Virginia traded possession, but neither could not add more points before the conclusion of the first half, sending the Mountaineers to the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

After a strong start, the Mountaineers’ offense stalled out on the first drive of the second half. Yet, the possession wasn’t all for naught as kicker Casey Legg connected from 42 yards out for a field goal. TCU countered with a field goal of its own, bringing the score to 17-6.

In the fourth quarter, a muffed punt by the Horned Frogs was recovered by WVU defensive back Sean Mahone. The drive resulted in a 38-yard passing touchdown from Doege to Simmons, giving the Mountaineers a 24-6 lead.

With the Horned Frogs driving toward the end zone in the game’s final minutes, WVU’s Tykee Smith stepped in front of a TCU pass to effectively seal a Mountaineer victory.

Doege ended the day having thrown for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-26 passing. It was the fourth consecutive game that Doege did not throw an interception.

For the fifth time this season, West Virginia running back Leddie Brown rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. He ended the afternoon with 156 yards on 24 carries.

Defensively, two Mountaineers had 10 or more tackles. Tony Fields ended the afternoon with 14, and Exree Loe — who started in place of the injured Josh Chandler-Semedo — finished with 12.

The Mountaineers have a bye week next Saturday, but will return to the field on Nov. 28 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the penultimate game of the regular season.



