WVSports - West Virginia drops TCU, 76-67

The No. 6 West Virginia team has a short memory.

Days after suffering an overtime loss to the No. 3 Baylor Bears, the Mountaineers are back in the win column as WVU downed TCU on Thursday night, 76-67.

West Virginia (18-7) made quick work of the Horned Frogs early on, taking the lead less than three minutes into the game.

The Mountaineers didn’t look back.

Thanks to Sean McNeil, who sank a 3-point jump shot eight minutes in, West Virginia’s lead blossomed to double digits, and the Mountaineers would remain in control for the rest of the game.

Jalen Bridges, who ended the night with his first-career double-double, scored 12 points in the first half, allowing the Mountaineers to enter halftime holding on to a 32-18 lead.

TCU (12-12) struggled to get much going in the first half as leading-scorer R.J. Nembhard was held scoreless, but the junior guard began to turn things around in the second half — just like the Horned Frogs as a whole.

Offensively, TCU began to mount somewhat of a comeback — closing WVU’s lead to under 10 points with around nine minutes to go, for example — but it could not be sustained.

Despite Gabe Osabuohien fouling out around the five minute mark, the Mountaineers were able to hold off the surging Horned Frogs, hanging around for the 76-67 win.

Bridges finished the night with 22 points and 12 rebounds, which were both team leads. Derek Culver, with 17 points and eight rebounds, finished second in both categories.

Up Next: West Virginia will host No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday in the regular season finale. The tip off will come at 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN.