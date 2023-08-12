Saturday will mark the first scrimmage for West Virginia in fall camp and that means the evaluation process is expected to ramp up even more than it already has.

The scrimmage is expected to be 45-50 plays with both groups to provide the coaching staff with some looks at each of the positions on the field. But there are already some players that have started to emerge even before that point.

“You’re constantly evaluating people that perform under pressure,” head coach Neal Brown said.

At safety, Georgia Southern transfer Anthony WIlson is making waves and showcasing that he is ready to play in the back end of the defense. After leading the Eagles in tackles a season ago Wilson is lining up at free safety for the Mountaineers this fall.

“He is a physical joker and when he pulls his pin he goes,” secondary coach ShaDon Brown said.

Another that has made a leap is sophomore Jacolby Spells at cornerback. He was thrust into a larger role than expected last season due to injuries in the secondary but has been able to improve his strength and understanding in the off-season to position himself to make an impact.

Minnesota cornerback transfer Beanie Bishop also has been consistent and pushing at the position not only with his experience but his overall personality.

“He’s got good energy and he’s consistent,” Brown said.

Up front on the defensive line, redshirt junior Mike Lockhart and Eddie Vesterinen have made waves with their play in the early stages of fall camp while the WILL linebacker remains open. That isn’t expected to be decided anytime soon but the coaches will use the scrimmage to evaluate there.

On the offensive side, North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter has continued his level of play from the spring while Marshall pass catcher EJ Horton has made some plays down the field with his speed and giving himself a chance to get on the field.

The tight end spot seems solidified with the mixture of LSU transfer Kole Taylor and Treylan Davis, while true freshman running back Jaheim White continues to make plays when given the opportunity.

“He’s made big plays,” Brown said.

But the spot that most people have their eyes on is at quarterback, however Brown isn’t sure when he will name a starter and is going to let both of the options get their reps this fall. The plan is to continue to rotate both Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol.

Greene has showcased his ability to use his legs, while making some nice throws and Marchiol has continued to mature as a redshirt freshman. The signal caller recently struggled for the first half of a practice but then was able to flip a switch to correct it and displayed mental toughness in doing so.

“To see him kind of take an ass chewing and be able to bounce back and answer I was really encouraged with that,” Brown said.

That is the adversity that coaches try to create in practice and it certainly helps that it happened naturally. Now, the focus is on improving and what comes next. .



