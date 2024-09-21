West Virginia excites 2026 CB Anthony Atkins

“They had some of the best facilities I’ve seen,” he said. “I would love to get back up there.”

Atkins, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, visited Morgantown in January and was impressed with the overall experience.

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church 2026 athlete Anthony Atkin s has been to West Virginia before but is excited to see how the process continues to develop.

The Mountaineers have been in contact with Atkins since that point and he has been in contact with assistants such as outside linebacker Victor Cabral, secondary coach ShaDon Brown, and assistant secondary and spears coach Tre Bell.

Each of them has given him a positive vibe with how they've communicated with him.

“West Virginia has been amazing, and the coaches keep up with me a lot,” he said. “It seems like I’m getting a lot of love from them, and I like it.”

West Virginia is targeting Atkins as a cornerback but at this point, he hasn’t had the opportunity to dive too much into how he would be utilized in the defensive scheme.

“I see a lot of their corners are a similar build to me,” he said.

The Big 12 Conference program has yet to extend a scholarship offer but he has heard from several other programs such as Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. Those two have invited him to attend games this fall, and it is something that he is very interested in doing.

Atkins is searching for a program where he can find the right mix of coaches that are going to develop him on and off the field as well as where he is comfortable.

“Especially for a place to feel like home,” he said.