WVSports - West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State 72-69

West Virginia's stay in the Big 12 Tournament was a short one falling 72-69 to Oklahoma State in the first round.

Deuce McBride and Taz Sherman both scored 19 points each, while Derek Culver chipped in with 11 of his own despite battling illness.

The two teams had just played Saturday which led to an 85-80 win for the Cowboys without their star player Cade Cunningham. He was available in this one, but the Mountaineers were able to frustrate him for large chunks of the first half until he settled into things in the second.

The first four minutes was a fast-paced affair with both teams settling into the game. The Mountaineers trailed 7-5 at the under 16-minute timeout with four turnovers compared to two made baskets. A 7-0 run put the Mountaineers ahead 14-9 with back-to-back baskets by Sherman.

West Virginia held onto to a 25-22 lead at the under 8-minute timeout with McNeil catching fire and hitting two consecutive baskets to keep the Mountaineers ahead. The Pokes would use a 6-0 run to recapture the lead at 28-25, as West Virginia experienced an over three-minute scoring drought.

Junior forward Derek Culver was in and out of the lineup due to an illness, but the Mountaineers were able to use back-to-back steals by McBride for baskets that led to a 36-30 lead at halftime. McBride was fantastic in the first half with 16 points, 3 steals and 3 charges taken while locking down Cunningham.

The Mountaineers maintained the lead through the first four minutes at 40-35 and Culver was able to return to the floor after receiving an IV at halftime and gave the team a spark with several finishes around the rim.

West Virginia led 49-44 at the under 12 minute timeout with both teams exchanging blows in the back and forth affair. But after not scoring in over three minutes the Cowboys were able to wrestle away a 55-50 lead.

The Cowboys used a 14-2 run to take a 60-52 lead with 6:54 left as Oklahoma State was able to seize away the momentum.

The lead swelled to double digits until the Mountaineers were able to cut it down to 65-64 after eight straight points by Taz Sherman. It was Sherman that would give the Mountaineers the lead at 69-68, before Oklahoma State would wrestle it back.

The Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game but Sherman missed a three-pointer and then a final attempt by McNeil did not get off in time to lose 72-69.

West Virginia will now await their fate with the NCAA Tournament.