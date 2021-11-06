West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State, snaps win streak

West Virginia's inability to respond has resulted in the Mountaineers' fifth loss of the season.

After numerous scores by Oklahoma State, West Virginia was unable to trim the gap, ultimately losing by a 24-3 final score.

The Mountaineers saw success early, however, as they scored on the opening drive: a 30-yard field goal off the foot of Casey Legg.

The 64-yard drive resulted in the only offensive success for either team during the first quarter. West Virginia could not capitalize on an interception from defensive lineman Dante Stills, while Oklahoma State couldn't cross midfield.

The Cowboys were able to put points on the board halfway through the second quarter as quarterback Spencer Sanders connected with wide receiver Tay Martin for a 7-yard touchdown.

One possession later, Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown was able to add a field goal with one minute remaining in the second quarter — giving Oklahoma State the 10-3 lead entering halftime.

The teams began to trade possessions again in the second half, but the Cowboys saw momentum swing in their favor after recovering a muffed punt halfway through the third quarter. The crucial turnover resulted in another Martin receiving touchdown.

West Virginia struggled to muster any sort of response, and the Mountaineers did not advance into Oklahoma State territory at all during the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys continued to advance with their foot on the gas. Running back Jaylen Warren added to the team's total with a 13-yard rushing score two minutes in, extending the gap to 24-3.

The Mountaineers continued to move backwards. A Sam James reception was fumbled on the following drive and, despite being recovered by WVU, the team punted the ball away shortly after.

West Virginia was unable to trim the gap in the games final minutes, ending the night with the team's fifth loss of 2021.



