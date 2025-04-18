West Virginia feels better positioned with Estridge back in the bullpen

West Virginia's Carson Estridge moved back to the bullpen this past weekend, a move the Mountaineers are set to stick with for the rest of the season.

Before WVU's series against Arizona, Carson Estridge had thrown almost 20 innings on the season and had an ERA of less than 1.00. That inclined head coach Steve Sabins to put him into the starting rotation, where over the next three weeks, he would start to struggle.

In his three starts this season, Estridge combined to pitch 11.2 innings, allowing 13 runs on 19 hits, striking out 10, and walking four. In his six other outings this season, Estridge has compiled 21.0 innings pitched, surrendering two runs on 16 hits, striking out 14, and walking four.

"We had thought that we wanted to get Estridge back in the bullpen and felt a little bit handcuffed because we didn't know that we had a proven option up to this point. Estridge had just been so good in the bullpen and had given up some more hits and runs than he was accustomed to in the starting role. He's a strike thrower and he's a competitor, which we love with Estridge," Sabins said.

Sabins' reasoning to put Estridge back into the bullpen was for two reasons. One, his numbers this year when coming on in relief, as well as his memory from WVU's Super Regional last season when Estridge came out of the bullpen.

"I have visions of, you know, Estridge came in against that Super Regional at UNC and went 2.1 innings, six strikeouts, you know, was dominating some of the best competition in the country, really loved the moment, was not affected by the moment. And so in my gut, I wanted to get him back into the bullpen and just didn't know how to for about two weeks," Sabins said.

During that Super Regional against a top lineup in the country, Estridge struck out six across 2.2 innings of work, while he allowed no hits.

Estridge's first appearance in his move back to the bullpen ended up being a good one for Sabins and company.

He returned to the form from the Super Regional as well as earlier in the season, giving the Mountaineers seven outs while only allowing one hit during Saturday's 9-8 win for WVU.

Sabins' thought before putting Estridge back in the bullpen was he thought the Mountaineers had a better chance to win games with him there. They did just that this past weekend with him in that role, and they did it again on Tuesday night against Marshall.

In what was a close game throughout, the Mountaineers tied the game in the seventh inning, before giving the ball to Estridge in the eighth. He wouldn't relinquish control of the game, and then after WVU took the lead in the top of the ninth, he shut the door in the bottom of the inning, striking out the side.