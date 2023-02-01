West Virginia is set to add new members to the football team today as the 2023 recruiting class will sign their letters of intent with the football program. Follow along as we update each letter of intent that rolls in throughout the day.

Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, 6-3, 290, Port St. Lucie, Fla./Treasure Coast HS Played on the defensive line for coach Irvin Jones at Treasure Coast High … earned first team honors at the conclusion of his junior season … as a senior, he played in 11 games and tallied 37 total tackles, as well as three tackles for loss and one sack … also recorded a fumble recovery in 2022 … also used at running back and ran the ball nine times for 108 yards, including a long of 51 … as a junior, he posted 38 tackles, including 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss … also added 30 quarterback hurries and a team-best three forced fumbles … he added one rush for 29 yards … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … ranked No. 65 among defensive lineman nationally and No. 142 recruit in Florida by ESPN …. rated the No. 135 defensive lineman and the No. 179 prospect in Florida by 247Sports … On3 ranks him No. 138 among defensive linemen and No. 185 recruit in Florida … his father, Corey McIntyre Sr., played for the Mountaineers from 1998-2001, before an 11-year career in the NFL … also offered by Mississippi State, NC State, Pitt, Indiana and Washington State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29yZXlKcjU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb3JleUpyNTU8 L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UYWtl TWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNU YWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90alJ3bldq YjNvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGpSd25XamIzbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIwNzYzNTk3 Nzk3NDc0MzA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Aden Nelson, S, 6-2, 185, Versailles, Ky./Woodford County HS Played for coach Dennis Johnson at Woodford County High … 2022 All-District First Team honoree … KHSAA District 30 Male Athlete of the Year … lettered in basketball and football … helped lead Woodford County to an 11-2 season as a senior and advance to the quarterfinal round of the 5A state playoffs … finished with 41 receptions for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns … also had 16 rushes for 314 yards and four touchdowns … had 56 tackles, including 44 solo stops, two sacks, four tackles for loss and three interceptions … as a junior, helped Woodford County finish with a 13-1 record and advance to the semifinals of the state playoffs … had 24 catches for 763 yards and nine touchdowns … also had 56 tackles, including 42 solo stops, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four interceptions … three-star rating by ESPN and On3 … ranked as a two-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … No. 14 recruit in Kentucky and No. 145 safety nationally by ESPN … No. 22 ranked prospect in Kentucky and No. 193 safety nationally by On3 … rated No. 21 in Kentucky by 247Sports … also offered by Army, Navy and Western Kentucky, among others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vNGFkZW5OP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkA0YWRlbk48L2E+ITxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UYWtlTWVIb21l MjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVI b21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yVkFDRFVBZmFNIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vclZBQ0RVQWZhTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFs IEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1OTY2MDcxNDQ5NTM4 NTcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Traylon Ray, WR, 6-3, 185, Tallahassee, Fla./North Florida Christian HS Two-way player for coach Brent Hill at North Florida Christian … a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball …. earned Class 2A All-State Second Team in 2021 as a utility player … in 2022, he had 70 receptions for 1,236 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns … also had 147 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries … as a defensive back, he had 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions and seven pass breakups … also averaged 30.7 kickoff return yards and 15.0 punt return yards … in 2022, he helped his team to an 11-1 record, advancing to the regional finals in Florida’s 1S state playoff … as a junior, helped North Florida Christian to a 6-5 record by pulling in 87 receptions for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns … on the basketball court as a junior, led NFC in scoring (15.1 points per game) and steals (2.1 per game) while pulling down 4.4 rebounds per game … as a shortstop, he batted .359 in 2022 … four-star rating by ESPN 247Sports and On3 and three-star rating by Rivals … No. 29 wide receiver nationally by On3, No. 51 by ESPN, No. 89 by 247Sports … No. 39 in the state of Florida and No. 194 overall by On3 … No. 82 recruit in Florida by ESPN, No. 84 by Rivals and No. 98 by 247Sports … also offered by Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Cincinnati, UCF and Georgia Tech.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVHJheWxvblJheTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyYXlsb25S YXk2PC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Nj dXdwQWVWYlUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DY3V3cEFlVmJVPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5lYWwgQnJvd24gKEBOZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU2 MjE2NDgxNDg3NDIxNDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmF5X1dpbGxpYW1zSVY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpheV9X aWxsaWFtc0lWPC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vS3ZGVDdIbmd1QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0t2RlQ3SG5ndUE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVhbCBCcm93biAoQE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVS9zdGF0dXMv MTYwNTYxMTk5NzgyNzEwODg2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Rodney Gallagher III, WR, 5-11, 175, Uniontown, Pa./Laurel Highlands HS Played for coach Rich Kolesar at Laurel Highlands High … invited to play in the All-American Bowl, an annual East-West matchup in San Antonio, Texas … 2022 All-State First Team (ATH) by PennLive.com … WPIAL Class 4A Big Seven Conference Offensive Player of the Year … invited to play in the All-American Bowl, an annual East-West matchup in San Antonio, Texas … Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fab 22 … earned multiple all-state and all-conference honors … 2021 Class 4A All-State (ATH) … Pittsburgh Post-Gazette WPIAL Male Athlete of the Year … played quarterback as a senior, completing 93-of-167 (55.7%) passes for 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns … on the ground, he ran for 690 yards on 146 carries and tallied 11 touchdowns … also caught 13 passes for 77 yards and four touchdowns … led LHHS to an 8-3 record, including a 5-1 mark in the WPIAL AAAA Big Seven … during his junior season, he completed 104-of-179 (58.1%) passes for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns … also ran for 1,130 yards on 169 carries and scored 21 touchdowns … guided Laurel Highlands to an 8-3 finish and helped the Mustangs reach the WPIAL AAAA Quarterfinals in 2021 … finished his high school career with 3,014 passing yards on 225-of-395 (57%) attempts and 29 touchdowns … also tallied 2,376 rushing yards on 418 carries (5.7 YPC) and 40 touchdowns, to go along with 890 receiving yards on 56 catches for 11 touchdowns … also a standout basketball player for Laurel Highlands … three-time All-State First Team selection … surpassed 1,500 career points … three-time member of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s ‘Fab 5’ … averaged 18.6 points and 4.0 assists per game as a junior … rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … member of the ESPN300 for the Class of 2023, checking in at No. 177 nationally … also holds a national ranking of No. 257 by 247Sports … ESPN tabs him as the No. 13 athlete and the No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania … 247Sports ranks him as the No. 32 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania … Rivals lists him as the No. 58 wide receiver and the No. 9 player in Pennsylvania … ranked No. 49 wide receiver nationally and No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania by On3 … held more than 20 offers … also offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUm9kbmV5X0czP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSb2RuZXlfRzM8 L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGFr ZU1lSG9tZTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j VGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS3BndVpR MERsbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0twZ3VaUTBEbG48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTmVhbCBCcm93biAoQE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTYwMzA0 OTI2MjYzMjk2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

DJ Oliver, RB, 5-11, 240, Port Saint Joe, Fla./Port Saint Joe HS Played running back for coach Tanner Jones at Port Saint Joe High … earned 2021 All-State First Team honors … as a senior, he finished with 983 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 12.93 yards per carry … finished with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards, averaged 8.0 tackles per game and had nine sacks … helped lead Port Saint Joe High to an 8-3 record and advance to the first round of the state playoffs … as a junior, he compiled 2,067 total yards from scrimmage, 25 total touchdowns and 107 total tackles … had eight 100-yard rushing performances, four with more than 200 yards and eight multiple-touchdown performances … season-high 315 yards and three touchdowns against Dixie County … also dominant in track & field, putting up impressive numbers as a junior in the 100 meter dash, shot put (finished fourth) and weightlifting (finished third) categories at the state level … ranked second in the state in class 1A in both rushing yards and total points scored … helped lead the Sharks to an 8-2 record and a first-round bye in the playoffs ... received votes for the 2021 Florida class 1A player of the year and finished in the top five …. three-star rating by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … No. 44 rated athlete and No. 136 recruit in Florida by On3 … ranked No. 63 running back overall and No. 132 prospect in Florida by 247Sports … No. 90 running back nationally and No. 185 prospect in Florida by ESPN … also offered by Army, Air Force, USF, FAU and UAB.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vZGpvbGl2ZXIyMDIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBkam9saXZl cjIwMjM8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9UYWtlTWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93 ZlhQblp1SER5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2ZYUG5adUhEeTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1 NTk3NjkwOTg4OTY1ODg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oryend Fisher, EDGE, 6-6, 215, Georgetown, Ky./Great Crossing HS Played for coach Ricky Bowling at Great Crossing High … 2022 Class 5A All-State First Team … Kentucky Sports Radio All-State Team (DL) … 2021 Kentucky Sports Radio All-State Team (EDGE) … posted 84 tackles, including 11.5 sacks, during his senior season … as a junior, he posted 77 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks … also forced three fumbles and recovered two during his 2021 season … overall, he amassed 161 tackles and 25 sacks between his junior and senior seasons … led GCHS to an 8-3 record and a berth in KHSAA Class 5A playoffs in 2022 … also led the Warhawks to an 8-3 record and the Class 5A playoff during his junior campaign … rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … Rivals ranks him as the No. 48 weak-side defensive end nationally and the No. 7 prospect in Kentucky … On3 ranks him as the No. 55 edge ruKLsher and No. 1 prospect in Kentucky … 247Sports lists him as the No. 46 edge rusher in this year’s class and the No. 2 player in Kentucky … ESPN rates him as the No. 137 defensive end in the country and the No. 11 prospect in Kentucky … also held offers from Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vT3J5ZW5kRmlzaGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPcnllbmRG aXNoZXI8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9UYWtlTWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94 dktlVnptUWM4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veHZLZVZ6bVFjODwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1 NTY0Njg4ODgzNzgxNjMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Josiah Trotter, LB, 6-2, 230, Philadelphia, Pa./Saint Joseph’s Prep Played for coach Tim Roken at Saint Joseph’s Prep … invited to play in the All-American Bowl, an annual East-West matchup in San Antonio, Texas … 2022 All-State First Team (LB) by PennLive.com … 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 6A All-State Team (LB) … 2021 All-Eastern PA Football Co-Player of the Year … earned All-Catholic First Team honors … helped the Hawks to a 12-1 mark and PIAA Class 6A state title … finished with 75 tackles, two forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception as a senior … missed four games due to injury … returned an interception for a touchdown against Roman Catholic … recorded 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and six passes defended as a junior … led Hawks to an 11-3 mark in 2021, culminating in a state-championship game berth … helped St. Joseph's Prep to a 6-0 record and 6A state championship as a sophomore … his father, Jeremiah, was a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles … four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN … three-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 … listed as the No. 15 inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN, as well as the No. 6 Pennsylvania prospect … also ranked as the No. 16 linebacker nationally and No. 8 player in Pennsylvania by Rivals … listed as the No. 41 linebacker in the nation and No. 9 overall Pennsylvania prospect by 247Sports … ranked No. 104 linebacker nationally and No. 24 prospect in Pennsylvania by On3 … also offered by Clemson, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, among others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVHJvdHRlckpvc2lhaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJvdHRl ckpvc2lhaDwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzhSSlBGbVhqYUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84UkpQRm1YamFMPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lYWwgQnJvd24gKEBOZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDU1NjIwNzUzNzEwMzI1Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cooper Young, OL, 6-5, 305, Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West HS Played for coach Mike Milano at Downingtown West High … In 2022, named All-Ches-Mont League First Team (OL) and second team (DL) … earned All-Ches-Mont League Second Team honors (OL) in 2021… BCFCA All-Academic team … named All-Area Honorable Mention as a junior … as a senior, Downingtown was 9-2, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs … helped pave the way for Downingtown to average 198.3 rushing yards per game and had 39 rushing touchdowns … besides being a two-way lineman, he also is a catcher and first baseman on the baseball team … as a junior, offense averaged 177.4 rushing yards per game, had three 100-yard rushing performances and scored 26 rushing touchdowns … three-star rating by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … rated No. 32 offensive guard and No. 16 recruit in Pennsylvania by Rivals … ESPN ranks him as the No. 77 offensive guard, No. 147 in the region and No. 25 prospect in Pennsylvania … ranked No. offensive lineman nationally and No. 26 prospect in Pennsylvania by 247Sports … No. 120 offensive lineman nationally and No. 30 recruit in Pennsylvania from On3 … also offered by Maryland, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple and Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29vcGVyWW91bmc0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29vcGVy WW91bmc0NDwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3FJV2lYS014aGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xSVdpWEtNeGhiPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lYWwgQnJvd24gKEBOZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDU1NTg0OTI0NDEzODcwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jahiem White, RB, 5-9, 190, York, Pa./William Penn HS Played for coach Russ Stoner at York High … 2022 All-State First Team (RB) by PennLive.com … 2022 York Daily Record Offensive Player of the Year … York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Division I Offensive Player of the Year … 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 6A All-State Team (RB) … recorded 1,918 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior … also added 33 catches for 428 yards in 2022 … had 19 two-point conversions … led Bearcats to a 6-4 finish and spot in the District 3 Class 6A playoffs … York’s offense averaged 45.0 points per game … ran for 417 yards with seven touchdowns against Dallastown … also tallied 328 yards and three scores in a playoff game against Central York … totaled 178 scrimmage yards, scored five touchdowns, had two interceptions and registered more than 100 return yards in a game against Carlisle … ran for 2,128 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior, helping his team to a 7-3 mark … earned multiple all-state honors … school-record holder in career rushing yards (5,780) … No. 2 in York County history in rushing yards … ranked as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … Rivals ranked him as the No. 24 running back nationally and No. 11 player in Pennsylvania … 247Sports lists him as the No. 44 running back and No. 10 prospect in Pennsylvania … On3 rates him as the No. 68 running back nationally and No. 18 recruit in Pennsylvania … also rated as the No. 23 player from Pennsylvania and No. 63 running back nationally by ESPN … also offered by Louisville, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, among others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFoaWVtV2hpdGVfMzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWhp ZW1XaGl0ZV8zMDU8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9UYWtlTWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby85YTdYSkxvMlpNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWE3WEpMbzJaTTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjA1NTU1OTUxNDk4NDY5Mzc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

James Heard Jr., EDGE, 6-2, 225, Voorhees, N.J./Camden HS Played his senior year for coach Rob Hinson at Camden High … named 2022 NJ.com’s All-State First Team (DL) … earned All-Group 3 Defensive honors (DL) … West Jersey Football League Constitution Division Player of the Year … honored as The Courier Post South Jersey Defensive Player of the Year … 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 6A All-State Team (DL) … helped Camden to a 10-3 record, a spot in the New Jersey Group 3 semifinals and a No. 19 final ranking in New Jersey … senior stats included 38 tackles, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles … as a junior, he turned in 37 tackles (23 solo), 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, playing for St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia … also started as a sophomore at Eastern Regional High in Voorhees, New Jersey, contributing 25 tackles (23 solo), 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss … four-star ranking from Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 3 overall recruit in New Jersey, No. 17 nationally at defensive end and a member of the prestigious Rivals Top 250 Club at No. 237 overall … three-star rating from 247Sports, ranking him No. 17 overall in New Jersey and No. 82 nationally at linebacker … three-star rating from ESPN which ranks him No. 12 overall in New Jersey, No. 64 overall in the region and No. 40 nationally at his position … three-star ranking from On3, rating him the No. 72 linebacker nationally and No. 20 recruit in New Jersey … received 15 offers … also offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Temple, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIEhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSmFtZXNIZWFyZGpyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYW1lc0hl YXJkanI8L2E+ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UjNrbmw3V29kMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Iza25sN1dvZDE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTmVhbCBCcm93biAoQE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVS9zdGF0dXMvMTYw NTU1Mzc1MzY0MTQzNTEzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ben Cutter, LB, 6-1, 215, Denver, N.C./East Lincoln HS Played for coach David Lubowicz at East Lincoln High … a four-year performer and one of the top defensive players in North Carolina … two-time Western Foothills Conference Defensive Player of the Year … defensive MVP of the state championship game, with 11 tackles in a 30-15 victory over previously unbeaten Northern Nash … selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star game … led team to a 16-0 record, a 7-0 conference championship and the Class 3A state championship as a senior … collected 193 tackles as a senior with two sacks, eight tackles for loss and four interceptions … averaged 12.1 tackles per game … also ran for 305 yards with three touchdowns averaging 8.2 yards per carry … as a junior, collected 158 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and one interception … rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns averaging 6.3 yards per carry … turned in 91 tackles as a sophomore, averaging 13 tackles per game … Registered 137 total tackles as a freshman, including 11 tackles for loss … three-star rating from 247Sports, who lists him as the No. 36 top recruit in North Carolina and No. 143 linebacker nationally … three-star from Rivals as the No. 34 top recruit in the state … ESPN’s three-star rating lists him as the No. 32 inside linebacker in the country and No. 28 overall recruit in North Carolina … three-star rating by On3 … Also offered by Wake Forest, Louisville, East Carolina, Tulane, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmVuQ3V0dGVyMjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJlbkN1dHRl cjI4PC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xw cVNadnR5Y08iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9McHFTWnZ0eWNPPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5lYWwgQnJvd24gKEBOZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1 NDk1MTMxMDM0MDA5NjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Zachariah Keith, DL, 6-5, 240, Douglasville, Ga./Douglas County HS Played for coach Johnny White at Douglas County High … 2022 Class 6A, All-Region 5 Honorable-Mention selection … 2021 Class 6A All-State First Team … helped team to a 7-4 overall record as a senior and a 5-2 conference mark, which earned a spot in the state 6A playoffs … recorded 76 total tackles (46 solo) as a senior with four sacks, seven tackles for loss and averaged eight tackles per game … as a junior, he contributed 101 total tackles (59 solo) and 14 sacks in helping team to an 8-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play … contributed 11 stops as a sophomore … career statistics totaled 188 total tackles (114 solo), 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a 7.8 tackles per game average … rated four-star recruit by On3 and a member of its Top 300 recruit list at No. 229 … On3 ranks him as the No. 22 prospect in the state and No. 25 nationally at his position … three-star rating from Rivals and three-star rating from 247Sports, as the No. 90 edge lineman in the country and No. 96 overall prospect in Georgia … three-star rating from ESPN, No. 77 mark in Georgia and No. 100 defensive end nationally … MaxPreps lists him as the No. 82 recruit in Georgia … received a total of 16 scholarship offers … also offered by Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UCF and Vanderbilt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vWmFjaGhfa2VpdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFphY2hoX2tl aXRoPC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv VGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc3pq dURmdHlMbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N6anVEZnR5TGw8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTmVhbCBCcm93biAoQE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU0 NzgyODAwNDAyMDIyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAy MSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Nick Krahe, OL, 6-6, 295, Erie, Pa./Harbor Creek HS Played guard and tackle for coach Troy Budziszewski at Harbor Creek High … two-time All-Region 5 First-Team honoree as both an offensive and defensive lineman in 2022 … Erie Times-News District 10 Football Small School All-Star team … credited with 74 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries … as a junior, he finished with 59 tackles, six quarterback hurries and a sack …. also plays basketball … outstanding student with a 4.0+ GPA … three-star rating by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals …. ranked No. 22 in Pennsylvania by Rivals, No. 26 by ESPN and No. 28 by 247Sports and On3 … No. 69 offensive tackle nationally by Rivals, No. 98 by On3, No. 111 by ESPN and No. 143 by 247Sports … received more than 30 offers, including Boston College, Air Force, Connecticut, Maryland and Pitt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbmlja19rcmFoZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Abmlja19rcmFo ZTwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Rh a2VNZUhvbWUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL251MHJZ RkZrZjAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9udTByWUZGa2YwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5lYWwgQnJvd24gKEBOZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDU1NDUz ODM0NDE5OTM3Mjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjEs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Noah Braham, TE, 6-2, 225, Morgantown, W.Va./University HS Played tight end and linebacker for coach John Kelley at University High … moved around positionally in high school, playing linebacker and defensive line for the Hawks … suffered an ankle injury at the mid-point of his junior season, limiting his time on the field in the latter half of the season and the beginning of his senior year … as a senior, he totaled 38 receptions for 489 yards and also scored six touchdowns … as a junior, he caught 16 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns … on defense as a sophomore, he recorded 49 tackles, including 38 solos and three sacks … also was used as a punt returner as a sophomore, totaling 15 returns … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … ranked No. 71 overall at his position and No. 2 in West Virginia by 247Sports … No. 63 inside linebacker nationally and No. 2 prospect in West Virginia by ESPN … rated No. 136 edge rusher nationally and No. 3 recruit in West Virginia by On3 … son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman and former Cincinnati Bengal Rich Braham (1990-93).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbm9haF9icmFoYW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5vYWhfYnJh aGFtPC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv VGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMUVk ekdTUXpKZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFFZHpHU1F6SmY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTmVhbCBCcm93biAoQE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU0 MzczMjM5MTk5MzM0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAy MSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

TJ Johnson, TE, 6-4, 215, Chesapeake, Va./Oscar Smith HS Played for coach Chris Scott at Oscar Smith HS … earned Virginia All-State Second Team honors as a junior … named All-Region First Team … helped guide OSHS to a 9-2 record, including an 8-0 mark in the Southeastern Conference … helped the Tigers reach the second round of the Virginia Class 6A Playoffs in 2022 … saw action in nine games as a senior, including two playoff games … finished with 24 catches for 343 yards and six touchdowns … scored four touchdowns against Old Hickory High … during his sophomore and junior seasons, he helped Oscar Smith High to a record of 22-1 and a pair of Virginia Class 6A State Championships … also helped OSHS go 12-0 in the Southeastern Conference from 2020-21 … his father, Tory Johnson Sr., was a tight end at WVU (2000-03) who had 14 career receptions for 145 yards and five touchdowns … rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … ESPN ranks him as the No. 38 tight end in this year’s class, as well as the No. 42 player in Virginia … checks in as the No. 26 prospect in Virginia by Rivals … 247Sports lists him as the No. 141 wide receiver in the country and the No. 26 player in Virginia … On3 ranks him as the No. 158 wide receiver nationally and No. 27 recruit in Virginia … also offered by East Carolina, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt and Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVG9yeUpvaG5zb25Kcjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvcnlK b2huc29uSnI3PC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vS25zWmRFWjUxViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tuc1pkRVo1MVY8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVhbCBCcm93biAoQE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlUpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVS9zdGF0dXMv MTYwNTU0MjI2MjE4MzU1OTE2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sean Boyle, QB, 6-2, 200, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS Played quarterback for coach Mike Brodowicz at Charlotte Catholic High … listed as a pro-style quarterback … selected as the Southwestern 4A Conference Player of the Year at the conclusion of his senior season in 2022 … as a senior, he led Charlotte Catholic to a 9-3 mark, as well as a 5-1 record in conference play to finish third … completed 112-of-164 passes as a senior for 1,941 yards and 21 touchdowns … also compiled 218 yards rushing … as a junior, he completed 52-of-90 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns … also compiled 179 rushing yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns … helped Catholic to a pair of Class 3A state championships at the conclusion of his freshman and sophomore years … also hit on 50-of-85 passes for 748 yards with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … rated No. 36 quarterback nationally and No. 30 recruit in North Carolina by ESPN … the No. 54-rated quarterback, as well as the No. 30 prospect in North Carolina by 247Sports … listed as the No. 29 prospect in the state by Rivals … ranked a No. 39 prospect in North Carolina and No. 25-rated quarterback by On3 … rated the No. 30 player in North Carolina by Rivals … also offered by Charlotte, Connecticut, Memphis, Rutgers and USF.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vU2VhbkJveWxlXzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTZWFuQm95 bGVfMTI8L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9UYWtlTWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9z MFVFbE1jc25aIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vczBVRWxNY3NuWjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1 NTM5OTIzOTkzMjk2ODk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVy IDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jordan Jackson, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Ohio/Fairfield HS Played for coach Jason Krause at Fairfield High … received all-conference and all-district honors … helped Indians to a 7-4 record and appearance in the OHSAA playoffs as a senior … ran for 870 yards on 139 attempts with six touchdowns as a senior … also caught 10 passes for 197 yards and two scores … ran for 237 yards and a touchdown against Colerain … also registered 131 rushing yards against Sycamore and 118 against Lakota East … helped Fairfield to a 5-4 mark and second-round playoff appearance as a junior … totaled 973 yards with six scores in 2021 … secured 270 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns in Fairfield’s opening-round playoff win over Mason … had 42 tackles and an interception during his sophomore season … twin brother of fellow WVU commit Josiah Jackson … three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, On3 and Rivals … ranked No. 40 athlete nationally and No. 29 recruit in Ohio by On3 … listed as the No. 33 athlete nationally and No. 21 Ohio prospect by Rivals … ESPN rates him as the No. 37 athlete in the country, No. 35 in the region and No. 12 player in Ohio, while he ranks as the No. 59 athlete in the nation and No. 22 player in Ohio by 247Sports … also offered by Duke, Maryland, Minnesota and Purdue, among others.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIEhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vam9yZGFubmphY2tzb25fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqb3Jk YW5uamFja3Nvbl88L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9UYWtlTWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9oWndSSmNSUzJmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaFp3UkpjUlMyZjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjA1NTM2NTkxOTE2NjQ2NDAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Josiah Jackson, CB, 6-0, 175, Fairfield, Ohio/Fairfield HS Played for coach Jason Krause at Fairfield High … 2022 OHSAA Division I All-State First Team … selected to play in the 2023 US Army Bowl in Frisco, Texas … multiple-time all-conference selection … earned all-region and all-city honors … helped the Indians to a 7-4 record and appearance in the OHSAA playoffs as a senior … totaled 35 tackles in 2022, including 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and a touchdown … recorded a 27-yard punt return for a touchdown against Lakota East … a member of Fairfield’s 5-4 squad in 2021, which reached the second round of the Division I playoffs … had 48 tackles with two interceptions as a junior … also secured 41 tackles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown during his sophomore campaign … twin brother of fellow WVU commit Jordan Jackson … earned four-star by On3 and three-star distinction by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … On3 rates him No. 20 cornerback nationally and No. 5 recruit in Ohio … ranked as the No. 80 cornerback in the nation, as well as the No. 23 overall player in Ohio by 247Sports … Rivals lists him as the No. 83 overall cornerback and No. 26 Ohio prospect, while ESPN grades him as the No. 91 cornerback nationally and No. 23 player in Ohio … also offered by Duke, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland and Vanderbilt, among others.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSm9zaWFoSmFja3Nvbm5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb3Np YWhKYWNrc29ubm48L2E+ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9UYWtlTWVIb21lMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUYWtlTWVIb21lMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9nU2FLVm13N25XIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ1NhS1ZtdzduVzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOZWFsIEJyb3duIChATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFsQnJvd25fV1ZVL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjA1NTM1OTQ2NzExMDAzMTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=