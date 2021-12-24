West Virginia football adds Murray State CB transfer Floyd

Floyd, 6-foot-0, 188-pounds, is slotted to play cornerback for the Mountaineers and has experience on his side. The defensive back appeared in a total of 30 games during his time with the Racers.

West Virginia has landed some more immediate help at a position of need in the form of a commitment from Murray State cornerback Marcis Floyd .

The Louisville native put together a productive career on the field and was named second team FCS all-American team in 2020 and was named all-OVC first team in consecutive years.

This past season he compiled 40 tackles, 3 sacks and a pair of interceptions this past season.

Floyd played over 1,000 snaps in his career at Murray State and allowed only 37 of the 76 passes thrown into his coverage be completed during that time. He recorded 6 interceptions and permitted only 2 scores over the course of his career as well.

Floyd will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at West Virginia in January in order to start his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Floyd in the near future.