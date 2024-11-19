West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 12

West Virginia stands at 5-5 on the season after dropping their most recent game to Baylor. The Mountaineers have two regular-season games remaining and will host UCF this weekend.
Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.
Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after nine games.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe