Published Nov 19, 2024
West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 12
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
West Virginia stands at 5-5 on the season after dropping their most recent game to Baylor. The Mountaineers have two regular-season games remaining and will host UCF this weekend.

Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after nine games.

Table Name
PublicationProjected BowlOpponentDate

Action Network

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

Athlon Sports

Independence Bowl

Tulane

December 28

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

College Football Network

First Responder Bowl

East Carolina

January 3

College Football News

Liberty Bowl

Vanderbilt

December 27

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Independence Bowl

Washington

December 28

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Independence Bowl

Louisiana

December 28

USA Today

Independence Bowl

UTSA

December 28

247 Sports

Armed Forces Bowl

Wisconsin

December 27

The Sporting News

Rate Bowl

Virginia Tech

December 26

Projection Sports

Armed Forces Bowl

Memphis

December 27

KSL Sports

First Responder Bowl

East Carolina

January 3

----------

