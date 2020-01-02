While it’s true that no college coach is going to admit that they didn’t sign a good class, spirits were high inside the Puskar Center over the first haul under head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers signed 18 prospects at the December signing period all of which fit the profile of what the coaching staff wants in the class.

“We didn’t but I think we got 18 really good football players and really good fits. We got 18 guys that fit our program and our competitors,” director of player personnel Brian Bennett said.

West Virginia had a class comprised of players from Florida (3), Georgia (2), New Jersey (2), West Virginia (2), Maryland (2), Kentucky (1), Missouri (1), Michigan (1), Alabama (1), Ohio (1), Netherlands (1) and Canada (1). It’s a nice blend of areas and a testament to what the staff can do in the future.

The Mountaineers want to increase that total in areas such as the Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland areas as well as Western Pennsylvania and Ohio. The goal is to increase those totals in the future with the relationships that the coaches are establishing.

But that takes time to cultivate those relationships although this class started some of those inroads with a pair of prospects from Maryland and one from Ohio.

The focus for the Mountaineers is to out-work opponents on the backs of those relationships moving forward. It’s a formula that has worked at other stops and one that they plan to perfect with the bonus of the West Virginia logo on their backs to sell the program.

“This is a great place. This is a national brand. Everybody knows what the flying WV is. Nobody has any illusions about what state, what team or what logo that is. It’s a national brand,” Bennett said.