WVSports - West Virginia football free agent tracker

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books with one West Virginia player in linebacker Tony Fields being selected in the fifth round. But what about the rest of the draft eligible Mountaineers? Where did they end up and what teams did they sign free agent contracts for the 2021 season? WVSports.com tracks them all here.

Former West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Stills has signed with the Raiders.

West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills Signed: Las Vegas Raiders It was a surprise in the first place that Stills wasn't drafted after a consensus all-American season in his final year at West Virginia and testing well at the combine for his position. But other team's loss is the Raiders gain as they quickly inked him to a free agent contract after the draft had been completed. Stills is an impressive defensive lineman that plays active and is coming off a season where he racked up up 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception in ten games.

West Virginia offensive lineman Mike Brown Signed: New Orleans Saints Brown is an interesting story in the sense that he didn't play a snap of high school football but continued to get better and better at junior college and then West Virginia. Finished his career as a starter and was one of the most consistent offensive linemen on the entire roster. Has the size, strength and athleticism on the line that made him a natural fit for an NFL roster and now it will be up to him to stay there.

West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons Signed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Simmons was a solid contributor over his time at West Virginia and was a wide receiver that truly embraced the physical elements of the game such as blocking. He trimmed down his 40-time at his pro day and now has an opportunity at the next level after signing on with the defending Super Bowl champions.