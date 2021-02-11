WVSports - West Virginia football has set 2021 schedule

West Virginia football has released the 2021 schedule.

And it marks the return of a full 12-game slate with six of those at home and six others on the road, including five of those Big 12 Conference games.

West Virginia's Big 12 Conference home dates are Texas Tech (Oct. 2), Iowa State (Oct. 30), Oklahoma State (Nov. 6) and Texas (Nov. 20).

Road conference games are Oklahoma (Sept. 25), Baylor (Oct. 9), TCU (Oct. 23), Kansas State (Nov. 13) and Kansas (Nov. 27).





“This is a tough schedule, not only with the Big 12 Conference lineup, but also nonconference games against Power 5 teams Virginia Tech and Maryland,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said. “The schedule opens with six straight games before an open week on Oct. 16, and then we close the season with six more. Each half of the season is comprised of three home games and three road games. The schedule also gives our fans a chance to enjoy six home games and a short road trip to College Park for a game against the Terps.”

The Mountaineers will open the season on the road Sept. 4 against Maryland before hosting Long Island and Virginia Tech on back-to-back September weekends.

West Virginia will open conference play on the road Sept. 25 at Oklahoma and will host Texas Tech the following weekend before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Baylor and TCU. There is a bye week squeezed in between those two road trips.

The Mountaineers are then rewarded with back-to-back home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State before closing with a trip to Kansas State, a home game with Texas and then on the road at Kansas Nov. 27.

Each of the games are set to be played on a Saturday.

The Mountaineers finished last season at 6-4 overall.





Sept. 4 at Maryland

Sept. 11 Long Island

Sept. 18 Virginia Tech

Sept. 25 at Oklahoma

Oct. 2 Texas Tech

Oct. 9 at Baylor

Oct. 16 BYE

Oct. 23 at TCU

Oct. 30 Iowa State

Nov. 6 Oklahoma State

Nov. 13 at Kansas State

Nov. 20 Texas

Nov. 27 at Kansas